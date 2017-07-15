PR KARACHI - The Consulate General of Japan in Karachi with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Karachi office and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) had co-hosted a seminar here the other day.

The aim of the seminar titled “Analyzing the major amendments in income and sales taxes taken in Finance Act 2017” to deliver a briefing to the Japanese companies based in Pakistan about the new income and sales taxation for the new fiscal year. The seminar was comprised of briefing sessions by JETRO and FBR from the view point to support Japanese companies to run well their businesses in Pakistan under the new financial act.

It offered a good opportunity to participants, including representatives from many of Japanese companies engaged in businesses across Pakistan, which provides useful information to consider further coordination or development of their business solution. In his speech at the opening session, Consul General of Japan Isomura said “I believe this seminar would be a milestone to enhance and strengthen cooperation between our office and Japanese companies, and also develop the relationship between Japan and Pakistan based on economic ties and commercial activities.” and highlighted the significance of the seminar.

The Consulate General of Japan will be committed to assist the activities of Japanese companies based in Pakistan as the “All Japan”.