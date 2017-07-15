KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that most of the road accidents happened due to unfit vehicles. This is one of the key issues his government aims to resolve whilst establishing modernised vehicle inspection and certification system for all types of vehicles in the province.

This he said while addressing the signing ceremony of Concession Agreement signed between Sindh Transport department and a Swedish firm, Opus Inspection for ‘Vehicle Inspection & certification System (VICS) here at the CM House on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D M Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, representatives of Swedish Company and others.

He said that presently, there are approximately 4.78 million vehicles, including 2.98 million motorcycles registered in Sindh. “The presence of unfit vehicles on roads is not only causing environmental pollution but also causing road accident,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said the sole purpose of the project is to ensure the safety of people as the death in many road accidents are caused by decrepit vehicles. He added that under the project the well-equipped Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) Centers would be established in fixed as well as mobile form at divisional or district levels to ensure the soundness of vehicles.

“Under the scope of the project, the commercial vehicles of all ages and other vehicles having a life of more than 5 years would have to get fitness certificate from Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) wing through scientific inspection,” he said.

It may be noted that the system is being introduced with the cooperation of Swedish company, Opus International Inc, for the safety of road users which would be extended to the whole province of Sindh and the MVI centers would be established across the province to improve road safety.

Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah in his speech said: “The underlying scope of the project is to inspect all the vehicles in compliance to the international standards and specification of vehicle testing in a uniform manner”.

He said and added that the move would certainly help avert road accidents which are caused by vehicles not fit for roads, annually claiming thousands of lives in the province. He went on saying under VICS, 17 stations, including seven in Karachi would be set up in the province.

The chief minister said since the chronicle increase in vehicular pollution has enwreathed the road networks all across the province therefore, the initiative taken by the government is certainly beg not in terms of cost or size but with regard to preservation of environment and road safety.

Talking about the benefits of the VICS project, he said it would reduce fatalities and traffic related injuries due to mechanical failure of Public Service Vehicles. It would reduce Noise pollution through controlled proactive vehicle inspections. It is bound to promote green environment by controlling vehicular emissions. The project would Improve service delivery and transparency in vehicle inspections and it would Increase citizen confidence in the transportation infrastructure and develop employment opportunities

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the government is sincere in its efforts to preserve not only the environment but also lives of the people. The VICS project will be a revolutionary step in the field of Road Safety and Environment protection which is a key issue for today’s world.

The concession agreement was signed by provincial Secretary Transport Abdul Raheem Soomro and Vice President of Opus Mr James E Stand.