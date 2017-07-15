KARACHI - Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Sindh has launched the websites for identification of unidentified bodies and mobile phones verification.

A launching ceremony was held at CPLC head headquarter at Sindh Governor House where Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair inaugurated the websites by pushing the ‘button’.

Since its inception, CPLC has been successfully assisting victims of crimes like kidnapping, extortion, terrorism, fraud, harassment, robbery, rape, domestic violence, mobile snatching and finding lost and runaway persons.

CPLC spokesperson said that a number of CPLC projects have been very well received by the general public which include mobile phones blocking and its recovery and Shanakht project launched by CPLC, in collaboration with the Edhi Foundation and Chhipa trust for Identification of Unknown bodies”.

The unidentified dead bodies are being identified through biometric scan technology by utilising Nadra’s database. The cooperation being extended by the Nadra in this regard is exemplary, he added.

He said that under Shanakht project, 1223 dead bodies have been handed over so far, identified with the help of NADRA and subsequently handed over to the relatives of the deceased. The claimants of the bodies belonged to different parts of the country.

Sharing the details about the stolen and snatched mobile phones, he said that CPLC database holds record of more than one million IMEI numbers of stolen and snatched mobile phones. After verification, all these IMEI number have been blocked through concerned authority or put under observation for recovery.

He further informed that more than 44,000 recovered mobile phones have so far been returned to the owners after due verification by CPLC. He said CPLC has now developed a website to facilitate the buyers to verify IMEI numbers of used mobile phones before purchasing. Victims of lost mobile phones can also check status of their sets through the website.

To facilitate citizens, CPLC has taken a step further and introduced webpage for Shanakht and mobile phones, he said. The concerned citizens can now reach CPLC website to search for dead bodies of their loved ones at http://shanakht.cplc.org.pk and before purchasing used mobile phones at http://mobilephone.cplc.org.pk or by dialling CPLC’s 24/7 help line 1102 from your landline or mobile phone for resolution of your problems/ grievance or for enquiries/ Verification.