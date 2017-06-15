KARACHI - National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) would give Benazir Mazdoor Cards to all industrial workers very soon in order to ensure transparent registration and verification of all the facilities provided by Sindh Social Security Institutions (SESSI) to them. Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this while talking to NADRA officials, who called on him here at Committee Room No 1 of Sindh Assembly on Wednesday under the leadership of NADRA Sindh Director General Lt Col Muhammad Ahmed Khattak.

The meeting was attended by SESSI Commissioner Farooq Legari, Vice Commissioner Shahid Abdus Salam, Director Medical Dr Mumtaz Ali Shaikh, AC Labour Mines Welfare Raja Altaf, Tasneem Saeed, Syed Hamid Ali and Director NADRA Khalid Waleed and others.

The minister said that the proposal was under consideration to provide Benazir Mazdoor Cards, and that all workers registered under the SESSI would avail such facility.

He added under the new arrangement a new system would be introduced to provide services and welfare packages to all industrial workers. “NADRA will issue these cards after complete verification, and a joint committee had been constituted to finalise recommendations for the benefit of industrial workers,” he informed.

The minister further said that PPP had always taken positive steps and established welfare institutions for the labourers and industrial workers to alleviate their sufferings and improve their living standards so that they could become useful members of the society.

“The programme is also the continuation of development projects PPP has introduced for the labourers and workers,” he added.

NADRA Sindh DG and his colleagues Khalid Waleed and Qaisar Iqbal briefed the minister about the salient features of Benazir Mazdoor Cards, including registration, profiling, category, verification and data of employers and workers to ensure transparency.

Two samples of the cards were also displayed on the occasion for approval by the minister and chief minister Sindh.

They also briefed about the various services offered by NADRA to people at throughout the country.