KARACHI - Pakistan Railways will start booking for its dedicated “Eid Train Service” from Thursday, said Ishaq Baloch, Divisional Commercial Officer, PR- Karachi.

He said under the service, initiated for people intending to celebrate the festival at their home towns or cities, the first special train will leave from Karachi to Peshawar on June 23. This, he said will be followed by second train scheduled to leave for Lahore on June 24. Pakistan Railways official sharing details of the service said the booking shall begin for the two trains at 11 o clock sharp, Thursday morning. The first special train for Peshawar, he said will have its stops at Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha.