Kandhkot - Deputy Commissioner Kashmore on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting with various head of departments specially irrigation department to review the arrangements of upcoming monsoon rain and flood. According to details, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munwar Ali Mithyani held a meeting in his office regarding ahead of Monsoon with various head of departments . DC was apprised of Monsoon by irrigation officials and Assistant Commissioners on Occasion they said that Meteorological department (MD) has forecasted for heavy rain in Pakistan. They also briefed the situation of monsoon and it's all arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munwar Ali Mithyani directed to all concerned officials of entire District that to be well prepared for any kind of hazard or disaster in upcoming Monsoon. He directed to all head of departments take all precautionary measures by utilizing all resources to restrain the situation. He also directed to irrigation officials to make all equipments and machineries functional during the possible of heavy rain and flood. He instructed to set up control rooms at all towns , talkas , Cities and district level to attend the emergency calls. Finally he directed to irrigation officials to visit routinely at dykes specially KK Dyke and Torri Dyke as well as necessary stone pitching work should be completed before starting of monsoon season.

Deputy Superintendent of Rangers , All executive engineers and SDOs of irrigation department, All ACs, Mukhtiarkars, Information officer, All CMOs and other concerned were presented on the occasion. It is worthy to mention here that Torri Dyke of kandhkot was that dyke which had changed the Map of pakistan during 2010 flood.