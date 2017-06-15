MIRPURKHAS - A sense of insecurity has gripped the doctors and paramedics of Civil Hospital after hundreds of armed youth forced their entry into the hospital in support of some miscreants who had a verbal clash with district health officer (DHO) over the parking of bikes in Peds Ward.

DHO Dr Anwer Ali Palari, who has an additional charge of civil surgeon, was on a round of the hospital along with his colleagues late Tuesday night when some miscreants exchanged hot words with him and Cardiologist/Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Akram Sultan when they objected to the parking of bikes in Peds Ward.

After sometime, hundreds of unknown armed youth stormed into the hospital. They surrounded the hospital, and created law and order problem by manhandling both of them. They also threw stones at the doors and windows of wards and used abusive language.

Panicked by the situation, several doctors and paramedical staff came out of their wards. After learning about the incident, heavy contingents of police arrived at the hospital to cool down the situation.

Later, police forced the miscreants to settle the dispute with the officers after which the miscreants dispersed.

Later, talking to this correspondent Dr Anwer Ali Palari and Dr Akram Sultan said that they would register a case against these persons for creating hurdles in official duty and damaging the government property.

They alleged that the attackers belonged to a land mafia, which had hurled threats at them in the past too.