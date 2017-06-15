KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Wednesday said the city was passing through acute water crisis, government must take notice of water shortage and the water distribution and supply system in the city should be justified by controlling hydrants and tanker mafia. The chief minister should call the meeting to solve the water problem on priority basis.

He expressed these views while talking to media after provision of water to residents of New Karachi Allahwali and Yousuf Goth through water tankers.

Vice chairman of DMC Central Shakir Ali, Izhar Ahmed Khan, area councillors, KWSB officials, director Municipal Services Masood Alam, and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The mayor had been requested by residents of this area for providing water when he went there on Tuesday for inauguration of a school building. The mayor considering their problems contacted the KWSB officers who had given assurance for providing water in this area on preferential basis however in order to fulfill the needs of the area on immediate basis, emergency water tanker service was used to provide water to those people who cannot buy water.

The mayor said water supply was not our responsibility but problems of every area in Karachi are our problem and we are making all efforts to solve them at every level.