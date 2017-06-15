SHIKARPUR - Family members of a four-year-old-boy, Muhammad Umar, son of Sadam Hussain Kakepoto, registered their protest against police’s raid in their village in front of Garhi Yasin Press Club on Wednesday and alleged that their boy had died due to police’s fear.

It is reminded here that a heavy contingent of police raided village Maroon Kakepota in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, some 15 kilometers from here on Wednesday morning.

According to the family members, Hassina, Mansoor Khatoon, Ameer Khatoon and others police raided their village and picked up a boy, Muneer Kakepoto and also took away his cattle.

They demanded the high-ups to take notice of the incident and play their role in providing justice to them as per law.

On the other hand, Deputy Superintendent Police [DSP] Garhi Yasin Ghulam Hussain Gadhi, , in a conversation with this scribe, said that the boy had died when police reached there. “The deceased was suffering from Thalassemia and he had been admitted to a local clinic several times,” he said, and added, “Police had conducted raid in the village to arrest the persons, who had murdered number of people and committed other heinous crimes as well.”

An FIR was not registered till this story was filed.

DC directs strict security ahead of Yaume Ali

Keeping in view the terrorist attacks in Shikarpur, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Hasan Raza on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to keep an eye on suspects to avoid any untoward incident.

He also issued directives for ensuring strict security in and around imambargahs at the time of majalis and along the routes of processions while at the same time asking the paramedical staff, doctors to remain ready to meet any eventuality.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at DC Office to review security arrangements in connection with the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali [May Allah be pleased with him].

The DC directed Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company [SEPCO] officials to avoid unannounced loadshedding on the day.

DSP Nazar Muhammad Khoso informed the DC that a plan had been finalised to provide security to 20 majalis to be taken out in Shikarpur, and due to security threats, additional police force had been called from other districts.

ADC-1 Waseem Sindhu, DHO Qazi Khursheed, ACs, MS Civil Hospital Shikarpur and chief municipal officer attended the meeting.