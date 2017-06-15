KARACHI - Police Welfare/Benevolent Fund Board has approved Rs290 million for the widows of late policemen. This was informed in a meeting of “Sindh Police Welfare” presided over by the Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja at Central Police Office Karachi, said a statement issued here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the Additional IG Sindh, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters Sindh and others.

Additional IG Welfare Sindh briefed the meeting on the measures taken for police welfare and other departmental matters.

He informed that the welfare board had approved Rs290 million for the widows of late policemen and Rs3000 would be given to each widow per month.

The said amount had been allocated for the period of December 2015 to April 2017.

He said that Benevolent Account of Sindh Police had been opened at AG Sindh. The IG Sindh, on the occasion, directed to form a policy to provide the widows with funds whether through ATMs, Easypaisa or any other means for fair and transparent distribution.

A D Khawaja also thanked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the approval of Rs 100 million for policemen who severely injured in the line of duty.

He directed the AIG Estate Management to furnish a report relating to the properties of Sindh Police and their agreements.