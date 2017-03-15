HYDERABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for bye election to fill the categorically of seats of Member District Council from the Union Councils, Chairmen / Vice-Chairmen and Members in each Union Council / Union Committee and Members from the Wards of each Municipal Committee and Town Committee in various local body institutions of Sindh Province.

According to details, Returning Officers will issue the public notice on March 18, 2017 and nomination papers could be filed by the candidates to Returning Officers on March 21 & 22, 2017 while on March 24 & 25 Returning Officers will scrutinize nomination papers. March 28 will be the last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officers about acceptance /rejection of the nomination papers and March 30 will be the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Authority.

Besides, March 31 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidature and revised list of candidates along with symbols will be publicized on April 1, 2017 and April 13 will be the polling day.

The results of the by election will be declared by Returning Officer on April 15 and the notification of successful candidates will be issued by ECP on April 24, 2017.

The elected members of Wards of District will take oath on April, 27, 2017.

The ECP has appointed Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Aijaz Anwar Choohan as District Returning Officer Hyderabad while Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) Subhan Ali Shoro and Mukhtiarkar Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) Tariq Ali Solangi has been appointed Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer respectively for holding bye elections in Hyderabad districts.