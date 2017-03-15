KARACHI - Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra said the 14th International Industrial & Trade Machinery Fair would help promoting joint ventures in various sectors and bring new technology to Pakistan.

“The CPEC was expected to provide boost to economic and trade activities in the region so we need to equip our industries with latest technology.”

He said this while talking to media after inaugurating the three-day 14th ITIF International Industrial & Trade Machinery Exhibition in Expo Centre on Tuesday. The Iranian Consul General accompanied the Deputy Mayor as he opened the event for public.

Deputy Mayor Karachi said this exhibition will deliver a soft and positive image of Pakistan and will showcase some of the latest technological advancements in the fields of engineering, renewable energy, automobiles and oil and gas.

He called this a good omen that more than 150 companies from China, Iran and Germany were participating in the mega trade fair with 250 plus brands being represented and more than 250 foreign delegates from China, Iran, USA and UAE expected to visit this exhibition.

Deputy Mayor Karachi said this exhibition is one such platform for local and international companies to discuss collaborations, joint ventures, investments and other possible avenues as its main objective is to develop the Trade industry by introducing world class products, services, machineries and state of the art technology.

He said the industrial growth was hampered since last two decades at local level and now we need to give it much awaited boost with focus on our textile industry. This would lead to new industries and more and more jobs for our people. The deputy mayor said we must ensure bringing new technology in our industrial sector with more skilled labour.