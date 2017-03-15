KARACHI - The much awaited census – that is being held after 18 years – is to begin across the country including eight districts of Sindh province today.

A total of 28,149 employees from different provincial government departments have been lined up for duties in Sindh during the national census drive.

The officers would be managing affairs in the 38,999 blocks that Sindh has been divided into for the population and housing census.

The first phase will begin from March 15 and is to be completed in 30 days. The next and final phase would then be launched after a gap of 10 days. The staffers engaged for the census drive were from the provincial departments of education, local government, revenue, and others. Initially, house count will be carried out in three days while a day is reserved for house count of slum areas. The population count would then take 10 days after that process.

As many as 16,000 cops along with military and paramilitary troops would also be deployed to provide security during the census process in the city.

As per reports around 0.1 million security personnel, including military, Rangers and police personnel, would perform their duties to make the exercise successful across the province.

A large number of military personnel have arrived in the city and established coordination with the census teams. According to police, at least two policemen and two army guards will be deployed for protecting the enumerators in sensitive areas

The police had also declared Manghopir, Awan Colony, Mianwali Colony, Toori Bangash Colony, Ittehad Town, Macchar Colony, Hassan Noman Colony, Sohrab Goth, Sherpao Colony, New Muzaffarabad Colony and Musharraf Colony, as sensitive areas during the process.

Meanwhile, the top political parties had although announced to join the process but had expressed their reservations on the procedure of the process.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the data of number of people in the household and their names and other necessary information should be made public on a website and district officers conducting census should also be directed to inform people regarding the website to the people.

“If any citizen has any issue regarding the census process than there should be a mechanism to address it,” he said this during a luncheon hosted by PPP MPA from Malir Murtaza Baloch along with Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Gyan Chan Esrani and others.

The chief minister appealed to the people of the Sindh province to participate in the process and enrol all of their family members accurately and cooperate with the census staff so that accurate data could be collected in the process.

Moreover, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, that had always made a strong demand to hold census in the country to distribute resources as per population, had although welcomed the process but had also raised its severe concerns on the process.

The party had not only submitted a petition in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry over plans of rigging in the process but had also submitted a resolution in National Assembly to repatriate Afghans before the process.

The MQM has alleged that as part of “pre-census rigging”, the blocks of urban populace were decreased in the upcoming 6th census as they were counted as 47.65 per cent during the last census but for the upcoming census, the blocks have been reduced to 45pc.

They had also raised the point that Sindh’s urban population must have increased during the past 18 years due to urbanisation, yet the government has decreased the number of blocks so as to manipulate the census.

The MQM leaders fear that contrary to facts, the government is going to show increased rural and decreased urban populace in the census. He accused the government of manipulating the census to compile flawed voter lists, doctored in the ruling party’s favour.