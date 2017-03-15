KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Saeed assured Edhi Foundation chief Faisal Edhi of providing complete protection after he received threats by the criminals.

The Rangers DG visited Edhi Foundation in Mithadar, the same Edhi foundation office from where a gang of robbers had looted millions of rupees cash and gold about two years ago on October 2014.

Faisal Edhi and his son Saad Edhi on Saturday had received threats of dire consequences if he did not stop pursuing legal action against them by the suspects accused of looting the Edhi Foundation head office.

The Rangers DG also visited the different sections of the foundation and with paying tribute to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. He also inquired about the health of late philanthropist’s widow – Bilquis Edhi.