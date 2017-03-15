KARACHI - Four policemen were suspended for allegedly conducting a fake encounter in the outskirt of city.

The four policemen were accused of killing a young man, namely Ashraf Rind in Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Thursday. The police high ups took action and suspended the four policemen after the family of a deceased Rind staged a protest against the ‘extrajudicial killing’ of their loved one.

Sub-inspector Qaiser Khoso, one ASI and two constables were among the suspended cops. The family accused that Rind had reached Karachi about four months ago from Dubai following his mother’s death.

They claimed that deceased was returning to home after a Qawwali program arranged by someone in Gulshan-e-Maymar when the suspended policemen intercepted him and killed him in a fake encounter.

The family also warned that they would not bury the deceased until they get justice while the deceased’s body remained kept at Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth. Police officials said that an inquiry has been initiated against the suspended cops and they would be booked in a murder case if they found guilty.

7 suspects arrested

Rangers Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven suspects including three workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during ongoing raids in the city.

The three political workers were arrested during a targeted raids conducted by paramilitary soldiers at Saddar and Malir areas. The suspects arrested were identified as Asif Ali alias Mauripur Wala, Kamal and Salman alias Chacha.

Rangers’ spokesperson said that the arrested suspects belonged to MQM-L and had been involved in various criminal activities including target killings, extortion and china-cutting. Sharing details about Asif Ali, the spokesperson said that Ali had been associated with a party as sector in-charge for Baldia Town, adding that he had been involved in various cases of target killings, extortion, arms smugglings and forced collection of hides of sacrificial animals. The remaining two political workers were also accused of being involved in target killings and extortion activities in a city. END

Four more suspects were arrested during a raid by the force at al-Falah locality. The suspects arrested were identified as Adnan, Hussain, Ghulam and Asif alias Kala. Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested suspects were running a gang of robbers and had been involved in number of cases of robberies and street crimes.

The Rangers also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were handed over to the police for further investigations.