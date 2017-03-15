HYDERABAD - The special teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have geared up the operation for recovery of outstanding dues from the defaulters and disconnected 200 power connections due to non-payment and removed 150 illegal connections in different areas on Tuesday.

According to HESCO spokesman, special teams have expedited its recovery and anti theft campaign in different areas of four operation circles of the company.

HESCO spokesman said the special teams have also removed 4 electricity transformers where 80 percent illegal kunda connections were being used. Letters have been submitted in different Police Stations for registering of FIRs against power thieves, the spokesman added. The special teams have also recovered outstanding dues of 0.735 million rupees from the defaulters, the spokesman informed.