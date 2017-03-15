KARACHI - The Convocation 17 of the NED University of Engineering and Technology was held here on Tuesday.

Veteran politician and a former speaker of the National Assembly, Illahi Bux Soomro, was the chief guest.

In all, 2,352 BE and Masters’ degrees were conferred on the occasion. Two of the faculty members of the NED University- Assistant Professor Raheela Asif and Assistant Professor Farid Ahmed were awarded PhD degrees. Chief guest Illahi Bux Soomro had remained chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). He had also served as the principal of NED College from 1967 to 1969.

In his address, Soomro said when he was principal his desire was that NED become a university.

‘I am very happy that this very desired has been fulfilled’, he further remarked.

Soomro said those who are passing out from the NED University are playing their role towards the human resource development. Vice-Chancellor of NED University, Prof Dr Afzal Haq, presented the annual report.

He also spoke of the goal that had been set by the institution to establish a technology park through public-private partnership.

This would help play a role towards the technology