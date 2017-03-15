SHIKARPUR - A high level meeting was held at Deputy Commissioner Office Shikarpur to review security situation under National Action Plan, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza presided the meeting while SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Siddiqui, Military Intelligence In-charge Major Khalid, Intelligence Bureau In-charge Shoukat Jokhio and religious leader of difference organisations participated in the meeting.

Agha Zakaullah Durrani, the Assistant Director Industries and Registration, informed the meeting that 39 madaras out of total 161 are still unregistered in Shikarpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Siddiqui said that Shikarpur police is discharging their duties under National Action Plan to maintain peace and tranquillity in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza issued directives to avoid heat speeches and directed to register the students of madaras in the larger interests of the people.

Besides, he also issued directions to install CCTV cameras in Masijds to keep an eye on every movement. The religious leaders including Qari Majeebul Rahman Madani, Hafiz Ubedullah Panhwar, Molana Nisar Ahmed assured to administration that he would cooperate.

On the other hand, human rights activist Naveed Alam Abro hailed the efforts of Pakistan Army, DG Rangers Sindh, and district administration for taking such bold steps to avert any untoward incidents.

CSS awareness seminar

The Competitors Academy organised a free seminar to spread awareness regarding Central Superior Services of Pakistan (CSS) at Muhallah Qila Qafila near Shaheed Qayoom Mangi street Shikarpur.

Noman Maryani, the Assistant Director, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), CSS passed in 2008, was chief guest in the program. Ghulam Nabi Soomro, the administrator Competitors Academy Shikarpur, delivered the speech.