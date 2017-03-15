KARACHI - Several women activists of different political parties and civil society groups including Chairman of Defence Society Humera on Tuesday joined Pakistan People’s Party.

Addressing a press conference along with Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Waqar Mehdi, the women activists expressed their complete faith on the PPP leadership. They said that the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto had given a hope to the country men of bringing in women upfront in the national politics.

They said that PPP was the only party that had worked for women empowerment and it was the party’s vision that recently the provincial government had given more representation to women in provincial departments increasing their job quota to 200 percent. Speaking on the occasion, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro welcomed the women who had joined PPP ranks and said that the their party had given sacrifices for democracy and strengthening women role in the country.

Speaking on the census process to be held today across the country, Khuhro said that they had serious concerns of being less representation of Sindh province in the census process. “We do not have faith on the incumbent federal government and we are unable to understand the motives of the federal government behind hiding the data of the population census from common people,’ he said.

Shehla Raza also welcomed the women activists and said that their induction would further strengthen the party in the next general elections in the city.

She said that PPP had always worked for women empowerment and it was due to the vision of its leaders Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. ‘Now the PPP leadership under Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto also believes in giving leading role to women in the politics,” she said.