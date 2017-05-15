KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial government had completely destroyed the health department.

“There are no facilities in the hospitals of Sindh while doctors and other staff are always found absent from their duties. It seems that there is no one to monitor the wrongdoings of the health department,” he said, and added, “PTI leadership is putting in all its efforts to improve performance of the health department.”

Alvi was addressing a press conference here at Insaf House along with the paramedical staff of the Civil Hospital which has announced to join PTI after quitting PPP, MQM, PML-F and other parties.

PTI leaders Khurram Sher Zaman, Ilyas Sheikh, former senator Humayun Mandokhail, Malik Shahzad Awan and others were also present on the occasion.

Lashing out at the provincial government, Alvi said that one of the former heal ministers had not missed a single opportunity to destroy the health department. “And the same person is destroying the education department these days after becoming the minister for education,” he said, and added, “Sindh government is not worried about the public issues, which are increasing day by day and its cabinet is busy carrying out massive corruption in various departments.”

The PTI leader said that PPP was perturbed over the progress PTI had made in interior Sindh, as people from all walks of life were joining the party ranks.

“People want change and want to get rid of the rotten system and Imran Khan is their only hope,” he commented.

He claimed that the PTI was going to hold a massive gathering in Kandhkot on May 24, and it would give surprising results from Sindh in the next general elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Sher Zaman said that PTI had always raised the health and other issues on the assembly’s floor while the party would soon reveal the wrongdoings and corruption of the health ministry.

He said that PTI had formed paramedical association in the Civil Hospital and it was soon going to organise such associations across the province.

Drawing attention towards the miserable situation of hospitals in Karachi, Khurram said that it was unfortunate that the city that generated billions of rupees revenue were deprived of the health facilities. “There are no medicines and doctors in the hospitals,” he regretted.

He said that more than 75 thousand Karachiites had been affected by the viral disease, Chikungunya, but the Sindh government was yet to attend to the issue. “PTI had submitted an adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly, but regrettably the health minister instead of debating it, opposed it,” he concluded.