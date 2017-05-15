KARACHI - The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation FBR (ASO) recovered smuggled items worth Rs2,603 million in various operations during the past four months.

A statement here on Sunday said that the items included smuggled Charas, vehicles, Iranian diesel, cigarettes, cellphones and Indian Gutka.

It pointed out that on the instructions of Director General Customs Intelligence, Shoukat Ali, and under the supervision of Director Tahir Qureshi and Deputy Director Sadia Sadaf, the staff of ASO Karachi started operation in different areas of Karachi against smuggled goods.

Forty luxurious vehicles such as Mark X, land cruiser, Toyota Surf, BMW, Honda Inspire, Wrangler Jeep, Preimo car, high speed boat etc besides cellphones, Iranian diesel and high speed boat were recovered.

In a big operation, around 1.5 tonnes of Charas was also recovered and 10 suspects were arrested.

The cost of recovered Charas in the international market is stated to be around Rs1,200 million.