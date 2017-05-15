SUKKUR - A doctor running a private clinic and his young son were killed when unidentified armed persons mounted on a motorcycle attacked his clinic at Bachal Shah Miani within Airport police station limits.

According to details, Dr Abdul Karim Abbasi was sitting at the clinic with his son Saleem alias Raja Abbasi, who worked as a dispenser when three unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Resultantly, Dr Abdul Karim Abbasi was killed on the spot while his son Saleem received bullet injuries.

The attackers, however, fled from the scene. On receiving information, area police reached the spot and shifted the body of Abdul Karim and his injured son Saleem to the Civil Hospital, but Saleem succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. Dead bodies of the deceased were later handed over to their relatives after carrying out the postmortem examination.

Motive behind the killings could not be ascertained immediately while case of the incident had also not been registered till the filing of this report.