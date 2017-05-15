KARACHI - The Met Office on Sunday forecast fair/partly cloudy weather for Karachi for the next 24 hours.

An official of the Met Office said that the range of maximum temperature in the metropolis is expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Centigrade during the period.

He stated that maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded on Sunday as 34.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum temperature was 27.5 degrees Centigrade.

The humidity in the morning was 72 percent whereas it was 61 percent in the evening.