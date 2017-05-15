KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar urged the Sindh government to spend money on development of the city from billions of rupees revenue being generated by Karachi.

He said that every country establishes separate routes for heavy traffic for better flow of traffic but unfortunately Karachi has delayed two projects - Southern Bypass and Lyari Expressway – for many years.

He was addressing a gathering of goods transporters and labor at Maripur Truck Stand. The transporters were on strike against ban on heavy traffic on intra-city roads.

The mayor said, “We want permanent solution to goods transporters. Transport department is run by the provincial government but not a single representative called on the transporters despite the five day of their strike.”

Akhtar said that Sindh government was frequently ignoring the issues of Karachi and also failed to solve the problems of the port city. He urged the transporters to cooperate with him to redress their issues, adding that he would continue his efforts till issues of the Karachi were resolved.

He said, “We are working for the betterment of citizens and raise the voice of the deprived people without any discrimination. As per the constitution and law, we will request to the court to review the reservation and suggestion of transporters.”

He said that due to the strike of goods transporters, national exchequer has suffered billions of rupees loss so while import and export containers were stuck at the sea ports of the city from last four days.

“Following the orders of High Court, a committee is being formed with two representatives of goods transport associations,” said the mayor, adding that the names of committee members will be presented before the court then the committee will find the solution to the issues as per direction of the court.

Member of Provincial Assembly Salman Mujahid Baloch and office-bearers of transport associations were also present.