MIRPURKHAS - Member Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali has strongly condemned the incident in which a journalist was tortured while covering the sit-in of the ruling party in the province, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) here some days back and lamented that no notice has been taken of the incident by the PPP.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the government to take stern action against those involved in torturing the journalist.

He alleged that PPP had already usurped the rights of masses, and was now misguiding them by staging sit-ins against the federal government.

He accused the younger brother of PPP MPA of torturing the journalist, Sanjay Sadhwani, saying Sadhwani met this fate because journalists had been exposing corruption of the Sindh government.

He termed attack on journalists as an attack on freedom of expression.

He said that he would take up this incident in Sindh Assembly in order to expose the hooliganism of ruling party activists.

Kamali expressed the resolve that MQM-P would continue to play its positive role for freedom of journalism.

He demanded the prime minister, chief justice Sindh High Court and governor to take immediate notice of the matter and get the culprits punished.