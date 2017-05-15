KARACHI - Tests for Karachi University’s (KU) M Phil, PhD, MS and MD admissions 2017 were held on Sunday at the respective departments/centers/institutes of the University.

An official of the institution said that 2,941 candidates appeared in the test.

The test was held in a very peaceful and disciplined manner.

Proper security arrangements were made on the directives of the vice chancellor, the spokesman for the institution said.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor KU along with Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri visited different departments and inspected test proceedings and

arrangements.

The Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the admission tests.

All the departmental chairmen have submitted the results to the BASR office, while the list of successful candidates will be displayed on the notice boards of the respective departments and also on the official website of KU on May 19.

Successful candidates will be called by the respective departments for interview. The successful candidates may contact the departments for the date of interview.