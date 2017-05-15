KARACHI - Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) on Sunday vehemently condemned the killing of 10 workers in Gwadar and demanded the government to provide security to the labourers working in sensitive areas.

PILER Executive Director Karamat Ali termed the incident as an act of terrorism and sabotage. “Killing peaceful workers, who had gone from Naushero Feroz to Gwadar to earn livelihood in Balochistan is highly condemnable; an incident that has raised questions over the capabilities of law-enforcement agencies,” Ali said in a statement.

He expressed condolence with the family members of the victims and demanded the provincial government to provide compensation to the families according to the national and international laws and practices.

Ali said: “This is high time that political and nationalist leaders of Balochistan and Sindh should sit together and jointly condemn such types of acts of terror, in which innocent workers are killed.”

He demanded the government to thoroughly investigate the incident and take to task all the culprits and their facilitators.

“It is the duty of the government and law enforcement agencies to provide security to the workers, especially to those who come from other parts of the country to work in strategically important development projects in Balochistan,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced Rs1 million and Rs0.5 million compensation for each victim family. “The prime minister has termed the attack a conspiracy to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and vowed to foil it,” the governor said in a statement.