MIRPURKHAS - All Private Schools Management Association (Mirpurkhas region) that met here on Sunday has called upon Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahr and secretary education to announce the summer vacations from May 25 till July 25 owing to persisting severe heat wave.

The meeting, held with Faisal Khan Zai in the chair, was attended by office-bearers of the association, including engineer Noman Halepota and Nabila Jalil, said a press release issued here.

Various problems were discussed at the meeting along with their solutions.

It was noted at the meeting that the holy month Ramadan was expected to start soon and if the vacations were announced early, it would facilitate the students.

The meeting was told that Punjab government had also announced summer vacations from May 23 keeping in view the severe heat wave.

The meeting strongly condemned the Mustang incident and offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed to Allah (The Almighty) for the early recovery of the injured.