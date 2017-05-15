MIRPURKHAS - A medicine supplying van was looted by two armed highway robbers near Jhuddo on Jhuddo-Mirpurkhas road on Sunday while an aged man suffered serious injuries when suddenly his clothes caught fire near a bus stop at Naokot.

Reports say that a van driver was returning to Mirpurkhas from Jhuddo after supplying medicines there. When he reached LBOD drain bridge, two unknown dacoits, riding a bike, intercepted the van at gunpoint, held the driver and others hostage and looted cash worth Rs70,000 and two cell phones and fled from the spot.

Mansoor Qureshi has lodged a complaint with Jhuddo police station against two unknown dacoits, while police have cordoned off the area and is searching for the dacoits.

Meanwhile, clothes of one Ghaffar, 60, caught fire; as a result he sustained serious injuries.

He was rushed to Naokot hospital where he was provided with the first aid. Later doctors referred him to LMUH Hyderabad due to his precarious condition.