MIRPURKHAS - Satellite Town police on Saturday carried out a raid in district Sanghar and recovered a 16-year-old girl belonging to Bheel community, named Bhurki, d/o Jamal Bheel, while none of the kidnappers could be arrested from the spot.

Fateh Muhammad, the investigation officer (IO), told media that his team carried out the raid on a tip-off.

He said that the girl’s medical checkup would be done, and she would be produced in the court of judicial magistrate on Monday for recording her statement.

He further said that he was making efforts to arrest other accused nominated in the case.

It may be recalled here that about a month ago, Bhurki was kidnapped by unknown culprits from Rano Bheel Colony after which about two weeks ago, her kidnapping case was lodged with Satellite Town Police on the complaint of her father Jamal Bheel against five accused Jumma, Sodo, Goyo, Imran Chandio and Ali. However, only Jumma could be arrested.

Bid to kidnap

minor girl foiled

Kandhkot: People foiled a bid to kidnap a minor schoolgirl here on Saturday.

According to details, a man attempted to kidnap a girl at stone’s throw from 15 police Madadgar, while she was on her way back home from her school.

On hearing her screams, local people chased the man and finally succeeded in catching him, and handed him over to police. The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Kashmore Police A-section.

When this scribe contacted a police official, he said that a man, dressed as a beggar, attempted to kidnap a five-year-old girl. “People foiled the bid and rescued her,” he said, and added, “Further investigation is underway.”

However, no case was lodged till the filing of the news. It is worth mentioning here that there is inadequate security in and around most of the schools; be they private or government, making them vulnerable to any possible attack.