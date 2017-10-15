SUKKUR - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that what happened outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Islamabad on Friday was not a petty matter, and added that he had already said that confrontation with the institutions was not good for the country.

While addressing a gathering as well as during a talk with media persons at village Imdad Ali Mirani near Rohri near Sukkur on Saturday, he said that the constitution of 1973 of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) had already settled the matter of finality of prophethood in unambiguous terms, but debating the matter again by Capt. Retired Safdar had only created confusion.

While replying to a question concerning economy of the country, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that every citizen of Pakistan as well as the army had the right to ask about economy and the ministers, instead of criticising the army, were required to clarify the situation.

Reminding that the country was currently in the grip of several issues, leader of the opposition said that one should avoid making small things an issue and avoid mudslinging. He said that it would be better for the parliament and democracy.

Khursheed said he had already announced an amount of Rs10 million for development works in village Imdad Ali Mirani while the District Council Sukkur had also allocated an amount of Rs30 million after which work on improving the road infrastructure as well as the sewerage system in the area was underway.