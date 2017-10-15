KHAIRPUR - Sindh Assembly Speaker Siraj Ahmed Durrani has said he has already apologised for his remarks about voters.

Talking to newsmen at Kandiaro on Saturday, Durrani said that some political opponents were trying to exploit the situation. “They must fulfill their wish by writing against me,” he added.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he said that he was not a Pathan, and did not belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The speaker advised Imran that prior to pointing fingers at the Sindh government, he should first ensure his win in Peshawar by-elections.

He further said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always worked for the betterment of people. “Therefore people like PPP, and have always cast their votes for the party,” he claimed.

Earlier, addressing a reception, which was hosted in his honour by Muhstaq Pathan, Durrani said that he was working for the unity of Pathans living in Sindh.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people belonging to Pathan community, notables and journalists.