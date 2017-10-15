KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh has asked the citizens to immediately report to it any suspicious activity in the metropolis, if it comes to their notice.

It added that the citizens could contact the Force on helpline number 1101 or Rangers’ Madadgar Whatsapp number 03162369996, respectively.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers in a statement here on

Saturday said that the law enforcing agency, on the basis of reliable information, had recovered arms and ammunitions hidden underground at a vacant plot located in Liaqutabad Town.

Citing this to be an outcome of mutual confidence between people and Pakistan Rangers-Sindh, he said information that unscrupulous elements had hidden arms at an unassuming site so as to be used for terrorism-related activities led to the successful raid.

The spokesman appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Rangers in combating terrorism.