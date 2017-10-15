KARACHI - Rangers on Saturday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of weapons in two separate raids.

According to Rangers’ spokesperson, paramilitary force raided a house in Memon Goth, Malir on a tip-off, and recovered five SMGs, six pistols, one hand grenade with two fuses, one Awan Bomb launcher and 875 bullets.

The spokesperson further said that the weapons were dumped by the accomplices of Lyari gangster Baba Ladla, namely Lala Imran aka Maam and Ghafoor aka Choto.

Similarly, Rangers said it had seized another buried cache of weapons from Splendid School located in Sharifabad. The Force’s spokesperson said four rifles, one pistol, magazines and 365 bullets were among the recovered weapons. “The weapons were buried by the MQM-London (MQM-L) workers for violence in the city,” the spokesperson alleged.

Police claims to have gunned down ‘outlaw’

Similarly, Korangi Industrial Police claimed to have killed a suspect during an encounter at Shaitan Chowk, Mehran Town. Police spokesman said that during snap checking, cops signalled four riders mounted on two motorbikes to stop. “But the riders, instead of stopping, opened indiscriminate fire at the police party,” he said, and added, “Police also retaliated and during the exchange of fire one of them sustained wounds and died on the spot. However his three other accomplices managed to escape under the cover of firing.”

The spokesperson further added that the deceased was identified as Nasir, son of Kabir, resident of Korangi area, adding that he was wanted in connection with cases of robberies and street crimes.

“Police is trying to arrest the accomplices of the deceased,” he informed.

Three real brothers held

Meanwhile, police arrested three real brothers and their friend for allegedly killing their father inside their house in District West of Karachi. The incident occurred in Sher Shah.

The three brothers, Rizwan, Faizan, Noman and their friend Zohaib were arrested by Sher Shah police while the police have also registered FIR No 216/17 under Section 302/34 against them on behalf of the state.

Though the brothers admitted their crime, but all of them told the police that their father had a bad character. So much so that their sisters were not safe from him, they said, and further accused their father, Shakeel, 51, of attempting to abuse their third sister upon which they killed him.

We didn’t want to kill him, they said, and added while they were attempting to save their sister from him, scuffle ensued, and their (father) was killed mistakenly. It was totally unintentional. We had complained to the police in 2013 about his character, they recalled. The brothers further told police that they belonged to Peshawar where their father had also been arrested in a similar case.

On the other hand, police officials said that the brothers had killed their father intentionally. “They killed their father intentionally,” said Sher Shah SHO Imdad Khawaja. “For that purpose, their friend also helped them,” the officer said, and added, “Police had taken action against their father on their complaint in the past but their father went underground.”

The body of the deceased was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later moved to a morgue in Sohrab Goth.

Police officials said that though the brothers had already confessed to have committed the crime and police had also recovered a knife from them used in the murder, however, police was also looking forward to recording the statements of their sisters, They added that case had been registered while further investigation was underway.