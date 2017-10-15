KHAIRPUR - Three seminars were held in the Faculty of Management Sciences, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Saturday, which were presided over by Prof. Dr. Noor Shah Bukhari, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences.

The seminars were held under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Noor Shah Bukhari, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences and Prof. Dr. Amir Hussain Shar, Chairman, Department of Commerce.

Abdul Hafeez Shar delivered his lecture on “The Socio-economic Factor Behind the Prevalence of Child Labour in Agriculture of Taluka Mirwah in District Khairpur” in the Department of Public Administration.

He said that child labour was one of the major and serious problems all over the world. He said that majority of working children belonged to poor family and their families believe that poverty is inherited and farming is our occupation.

He further said the purpose of this research was to find out the social and economical background of children.