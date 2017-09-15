KARACHI - Enquiries and h Chairman Alamuddin Bullo on Thursday directed the concerned officials to take action against fake cooperative housing schemes and also launch a drive on media to create awareness in people about the issue.

He was chairing a meeting of the East Zone of Karachi Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The ACE chairman said that the department had received several complaints against fake cooperative housing societies from all over the province, and particularly from the east zone.

The ACE chairman further said that ordinary people were being misguided by the mafia running these housing societies through fake documents of lease.

The chairman directed the officers concerned to issue public notices to the affectees of these societies. “Several fake societies have appeared in Karachi, and people should verify their papers before making any agreement with the builders and dealers,” Bullo cautioned.

The chairman said that a campaign would be launched on media in order to create public awareness about fake cooperative housing societies.

Corrupt elements

in universities not

to be spared

The meeting was also informed about several cases of corruption and misappropriation of funds in different universities of Sindh, including Karachi University, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana. Bullo stated that strict action would be taken against the officers involved in corruption in these universities. ACE Director Usman Ghani Siddique briefed the meeting about recent raids and FIRs registered by the department.

He, in his briefing, said that ACE East was conducting an inquiry into corruption in the vaccination of animals brought from different areas of the country to Karachi’s cattle market.

“Rupees 300 for each animal were collected from the owners, but sacrificial animals were not vaccinated,” added the director. The chairman replied that this was a very serious matter and we would not allow anyone to play with the health of people. He directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report in this regard within a week.

The chairman further stated that show-cause notices would be issued to the investigation officers who failed to complete their investigation within the stipulated time and no extra time would be given for any enquiry.

The meeting also decided to take action against the applicant (under the section 182) who misguided the ACE by providing fake evidences and application. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary ACE Khalid Chachar, Director Establishment Usman Ghani Siddique, Director Enquiries Faisal Bashir Memon, Director Enquiries Zubair Parvez, Deputy Secretary, Dr Mansoor Ali Wassan, Director Legal Abdul Hannan Shaikh, Deputy Director East Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Director Head Quarters Zameer Ali Abbasi, Assistant Director Naveed Junejo, Assistant Director Raza Muhammad Pathan, Inspector Imtiaz Ali Channa and other officers of Enquiries & Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh.