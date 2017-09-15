KARACHI - National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) and Catholic Archbishop of Karachi on Thursday held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the genocide of Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Sindh, minority wing Dr Jai Pal said that Pakistan government should come forward to help the oppressed Muslims in Burma. He said thousands of people have already been killed by Myanmar force and Buddhist extremists. He said no any religion allows kill innocent people. The United Nations (UN) should play its due role to get stopped the killing of innocent civilians in Myanmar.

Saleh Diego director for NCJP Karachi said, it is the sad that religious persecution of Rohingya community is going unabated. He said that Rohingya people of Myanmar be given full basic human rights.

People from all faiths should condemn this persecution and urge the international community to take serious action against these brutal killings, Saleh Diego said.

Archbishop Joseph also expressed grave concern and strongly condemned the deteriorating human rights situation and violence against Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar which has resulted in his destruction of their homes, torture and killing of innocent civilians. It is high time that we have to unite together and lend support and help to the oppressed people of Burma, he said.