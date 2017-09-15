MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Ombudsman Asad Ashraf Malik has said that Sindh government departments are infected by mismanagement and corruption and drastic measures are needed to eliminate them.

He was speaking at a seminar titled, ‘Challenges of Healthcare System in Sindh; role of Provincial Ombudsman’ as a chief guest. The seminar, held here on Thursday, was attended by health department officials, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon, former director general health Sindh Dr Hadi Bux Jatoi, Chairman District Council Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure, doctors, lawyers, representatives of NGOs and teachers.

He further said that corruption was afflicting every sector from top to bottom. “The situation particularly in health sector is disastrous,” he commented.

He regretted that 780 children had died of malnutrition and lack of health facilities in district Tharparkar that was an alarming situation and demanded urgent action.

Regarding complaints of procurement of spurious medicines, he said, “We should not play with the lives of people.”

He said that there were philanthropists in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, who had agreed to support the needy.

He that improvement in health department was only possible if corruption was eliminated.

Ex-director general health services Hyderabad Dr Hadi Bux Leghari said that health sector had already collapsed and there was a need to overhaul the whole system.

He lamented that today 80 percent of doctors paid bribes for getting postings at their favourite stations.

He said that government hospitals had been handed over to NGOs while PPHI was a gang of looters and no authority was ready to ask it about purchase of medicines. He demanded registration of a case against PPHI for being responsible for the deaths of children in Tharparkar, as it was its duty to run the health institutions. SRPO Executive Director Zahida Detho lamented the worst condition of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas. She further said that there was no monitoring system in the health department while the dearth of doctors and paramedical staff had further dented the situation. She demanded the government impose ban on private practice of doctors and ensure basic health facilities at hospitals. She also called for the appointment of qualified and doctors of good repute at Civil Hospital. Managing Trustee of Muhammad Medical College Mirpurkhas Professor Dr Syed Muhammad Razi said that depression had increased in society, and each doctor should have knowledge to treat psychiatric patients.

He called upon the government to allow district administrations to make their own health policies. He drew attention towards the spread of diseases such as Hepatitis C, B and breast cancer, and stressed the need for joint efforts to prevent their further spread. Others who also spoke on the occasion were medical researcher Dr Farhan Shahid, Regional Director Ombudsman Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Ali Junejo, Taluka coordinator Hands Abdul Kareem Samejo and Farrukh Habib, Noor Ahmed Narejo, Wafa Baloch, Tauqeer Chatta etc.