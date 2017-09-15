SHIKARPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] and Gursukh Sangat jointly took out a rally from Gurdwara up to Shikarpur Press Club here on Thursday against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims and forced conversion of Hindu girls.

The rally was led by Ali Ahmed Mangi, Imran Rahoojo, Insaf Students Federation [ISF] and Sardar Vikash Singh, the leader of Gursukh Sangat.

PTI leaders, in their speeches, strongly condemned the genocide of Muslims in Burma and demanded the United Nations [UN] and human rights organisations to take notice of the massacre because it was an open violation of human rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Vikash Singh expressed deep concern over forced conversion of Hindu girls and demanded the high-ups play their role so that the fears of Hindu community could be allayed. The protesters kept chanting slogans against Burmese government on the occasion.