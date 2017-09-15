SHIKARPUR- New office-bearers of Human Rights Foundation were elected in a meeting held here at its office on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Zulfikar Ali Soomro, the coordinator of HRFP of Shikarpur. Advocate Shamsuddin Shaikh was elected as President, Dr Altaf Memon as Senior Vice President, Altaf Jhullan as Vice President, Barkat Ali was elected as General Secretary, Rizwan Ahmed as Joint Secretary, Nazeer Ahmed as reasurer and Rahib Ali Shaikh was elected as Press Secretary. Also, Tofique Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, M Hayat and Noor Muhammad were elected as members of the Executive Committee while Aftab Ahmed was elected as legal advisor.

The meeting with a majority vote also condemned the killings of Muslims in Burma and demanded the United Nations play its role to stop these killings.