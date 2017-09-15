KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that no one is above law and action will be taken against those educational institutions which have raised fees illegally.

He was talking to media men after presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday.

Director General Private Institutions Mansoob Ahmed Siddiqui, Registrar Rafia Mallah and Assistant Director Akhlaq Ahmed also attended the meeting. While expressing resentment over illegal increase in fees, the minster said that certain number of educational institutions were violating the court orders and causing vexation to the parents as well as the students.

He directed Private Institutions DG to issue show cause notices to the institutions that were violating the rules and regulations and make the monitoring teams more effective so that immediate action could be taken against the violators.

He warned the violators that they will have to pay not just fine, but would also go behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.

Dahar said that a summary was being forwarded to Law Department to make the laws more effective against those educational institutions which violated the rules and regulations.

He further directed the officers concerned to monitor the situation regularly and report to him without any break.

Meanwhile on the directives of Minister for Education and Literacy, Secretary Education for Colleges Pervaiz Ahmed Seehar held a meeting with the officers of Directorate Private Institutions at his office and it was decided in the meeting that a meeting of all regional directors of colleges would be held on September 15 in Hyderabad to chalk out the strategy as to how to tackle the situation.

The secretary told that he had visited many districts of the province in the last days to monitor the ongoing admission process in public sector colleges and address the grievances of parents and students over illegal fees.

He said he had also visited Lyari and other parts of Karachi for the same purpose.