Kandhkot - Bashir Ahmed Brohi assumed the charge of Kashmore Police chief on Thursday.

Brohi now made Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has replaced Sarfraz Nawaz Sheikh, who has been transferred to Jacobabad. After assuming the charge, Brohi held a meeting with police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police, all DSPs, Station House Officers, Sub-Inspectors and others at his office. According to police spokesman, the new SSP said that his top priority would be to prevent commission of crimes. He on the occasion directed his subordinates to always be on their toes and reach the spot early. He instructed the DSPs and SHOs to ensure strict security, especially in and around mosques, schools, hospitals and other public places.

He told the police officials to work honestly and with dedication, and behave with people politely.

Later talking to media men, Brohi assured that the doors of his office would always remain open for the citizens.

He said more police personnel would be deployed in areas bordering other districts in order to ensure security.