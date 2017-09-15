KHAIRPUR - A court issued here on Thursday search warrants for the recovery of two minors.

According to details, family judge and judicial magistrate Kot Diji Miss Shaban Saheto issued search warrants to SHO Kot Diji to search the house of t Suggar Burdi of Mohalla Saleemabad Khairpur for the recovery two minors, Bebi Seema-3 and Imtaiz Ali Burdi- 3 months on the application of Muhammad Bux Burdi of village Rasool Bux Burdi that Mst Suggar burdi hostage his children and she is being returning to them and doing blackmailing to him.