KARACHI - In line with its commitment to ensure smooth power supply across the city, K-Electric has stated that continuous improvement and upgradation is essential to meet rising demand.

KE spokesperson said that through sustained efforts and unprecedented support from the residents, an additional 16 feeders were awarded low loss status and therefore exempted from loadshedding.

The feeders include Ali Garh Feeder in North Nazimabad, Gul Noor Ice Feeder in Azizabad, Ayub Manzil in Federal B Area, Al Ejaz Feeder in Orangi as well as few feeders associated with Civic Centre, Garden and Jail Road grids. “K-Electric has converted around 2,200 PMTs into Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC), which has resulted in noticeable reduction of loadshedding in many areas,” he added. Sharing preparedness for summers, KE spokesperson said, “Our organisation has sustainably improved the system over the past few years.

We have continued to invest in generation, transmission, and distribution and have enhanced the reliability of supply through maintenance and upgrades.”

The utility has pledged to help improve the reliability of power supply within these communities, while boosting socio-economic activities through sustainable development initiatives.

KE’s rapid response teams are fully operational 24/7 throughout the city and restoration of technical faults are carried out on an emergency basis.

We have also strengthened our 118 process to further improve our customer care services.