Karachi - As many as 1961 students were awarded with degrees during 27th Convocation of University of Karachi held on Saturday at the campus’s Valika Ground. Meanwhile, 168 gold medals were also awarded to the students who secured first positions in their respective departments.

The Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan while addressing the convocation said that universities are the seats of learning where knowledge is not only created but also dispensed.

This creation of knowledge if done locally addresses local and global issues at the same time because it responds to objective conditions of the region. The University of Karachi has contributed immensely during the last 65 years in both areas that is educating and illuminating young minds besides enabling them to create quality knowledge.

We teach to wonder and ask questions and that urged them to find answers to those questions. We also prepare them with skills to be a good and productive citizen of Pakistan and of the world.

“We are continuously upgrading our curricula to abreast with current knowledge and societal needs and challenges. We develop the curricula initially at board of studies, followed by board of faculty and finally to the academic council.

To facilitate research and studies the academic community and students of the university have an access to one of the largest collection of books and journals in the central library known as Dr. Mehmood Hussain Library. Here modern digital library terminals are available to the faculty and students besides additional digital facilities available at the L.E.J. National Science Information Center. We have developed a program to provide financial support and scholarship to the number of students from our own resources and the contribution from local community and foreign organizations. In addition Higher Education Commission merit based scholarships are also available”

He congratulated the graduating students and advised them to play their positive role in the societal development and betterment of the country.

Lamenting on the current situation, vice chancellor said that our infrastructure was designed to cater the needs of 2500 students which has now increased to more than 35,000. Our facilities although improved could not keep up the pace with the increasing number of students. Buildings, teaching laboratories, classrooms, roads, security, transport etc. need to be updated to meet the requirements.

“The University of Karachi is surrounded by a population of middle and lower middle class people and for them survival under these trying conditions are difficult. Closest good medical facilities are about 10 kilometers away. This area definitely needs a hospital which could serve the humanity who needs help. University of Karachi would like to develop our own teaching hospital of at least 1000 beds with the state of the art facilities. College associated with it would provide training to undergraduates to make them better doctor but also provide facilities to conduct post graduate research to work on those diseases which are specific to this region. Post graduate research in medical profession is quite poor and we have the infra-structure to fill that vacuum. Establishment of a medical college backed by a teaching hospital and complementary allied disciplinary departments is going to greatly benefit the students of various disciplines. Not only it will serve the academic purpose but the utility of the hospital for our staff and the adjoining community cannot be over emphasized. I am looking for the support both from provincial and federal governments.”

Discussing the importance of science and technology Dr Ajmal added that a developing country could only become developed if it invests in science. Governments need to invest sustainably for at least three decades in promoting and sustaining science culture in Pakistan which would lead to quality science and eventually will produce technology that will make this country rich.

“I feel proud to inform you that we have basic infrastructure, quality trained human capitals to take the lead. I can assure you by investing in developing science infrastructure at University of Karachi you are going to harvest the dividend millions of time in due course more than what will be invested now.”

Vice Chancellor further added that he is deeply concerned over the prolonged delay in holding selection boards for the promotion of faculty, I am gathering information on this and have directed the concerned office to arrange selection boards immediately. New advertisement will be announced also after the completion of selection boards.

Discussing his efforts to secure financial grants for the varsity, Dr Khan informed that HEC has allocated Rs3 billion for KU, our PC-1 is almost ready and we will be securing this grant.

Government of Sindh has already approved Rs526 million for the reconstruction of water and sewerage system at the campus.

Government of Sindh has also already provided us with the grant of Rs100 million. However, I have requested to increase the grant and pushing for another Rs600 million grant for which I am confident that Sindh government will consider our request.

