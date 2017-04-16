Pakistan Rangers personnel deployed in all areas including sensitive points across Sindh were summoned back to the headquarters following the expiry of their special policing powers in the province on April 14.

Patrolling, snap checking, and raids conducted by the paramilitary force were discontinued on Friday. However, Rangers continue to provide security to the governor, chief minister, judges, airports, and sensitive installations.

Presiding over a Sindh cabinet meeting at Bilawal House Karachi on Saturday, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the extension of powers of Sindh Rangers among other matters.

Under the National Action Plan and the Anti-Terrorism Act, the federal cabinet granted special powers to the Rangers to lead a targeted joint operation with the police against criminals involved in targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and terrorism in Karachi. The operation was launched in September 2013 in Karachi.

Citizens fear that the abolition of Rangers’ special powers in Sindh will affect the peace and security situation. Different circles in the province have demanded to extend the authority of Rangers.