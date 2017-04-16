Karachi - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan on Saturday felicitated the Christian community across Sindh on the occasion of Easter.

In a message issued here, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the true message of Easter was love, joy and happiness.

“Easter is a time for festivity, celebration and rejoicing. It is also a reminder to all of us of the teachings of Jesus Christ and his message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood.” He said that Christians as well as all minorities in Pakistan were enjoying full freedom to celebrate their religious and cultural festivals and they had equal rights as citizens of Pakistan. Jeevan further said that in today’s strife and conflict ridden world, the universal message of Jesus Christ could bring harmony and peace in our lives.