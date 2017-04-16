Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged all the elected representatives to give ownership to the schemes launched under the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) by monitoring their execution so that their pace and quality could be ensured.

He was presiding over two different meetings on District ADP of three districts, Matiari, Thatta and Sujawal here at the CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Pitafi, Fayaz Butt, Planning and Development (P&D) Chairman M Waseeem, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, provincial secretaries, elected representatives of concerned districts and concerned district officers.

In district Matiari, 12 different departments have started 39 schemes of worth Rs1904.305 million against which Rs945.438 million have been released.

The government has released 100 percent funds for 11 ongoing schemes which are likely to be completed by the second week of June 2017.

The important schemes of Auqaf Department are construction of a shrine of Ahmed Shah Lakyari at the cost of Rs58.989 million, a cultural village at Bhit Shah to cost Rs48 million and construction of an auditorium, a rest house and main entrance gate at Dargah Hazrat Sardar Ahmed Shah Lakyari.

Important schemes of the education department are the provision of missing facilities to different schools at the cost of Rs30 million, provision of buildings to shelter-less primary schools at Rs30 million, reconstruction of high schools Makhdoom Ghulam Hyder and primary school Panjmore of Rs37.741 million and construction of an auditorium in Degree College of Hala at Rs40 million.

The health department has launched Makhdoom Mohammad Zaman Talibul Mola College and a teaching hospital of worth Rs1600 million.

The industries department has launched the project of a city to spread over 10 acres, and to cost Rs158.7 million.

Similarly, the Irrigation Department’s projects are construction of surface drainage scheme in Deh Dethki taluka New Saeedabad at the cost of Rs220.291 million; rebuilding of 25 bores of different tube wells and restoration of SCARP tube wells, and construction of new 25 bores at talukas of Matiari and Hala at Rs374 million. Likewise, the local government has released Rs250 million for improvement of water supply and sewerage system at Bhitshah. When it comes to roads in villages, road from Sahar Hajano to Syed Mitho Shah, road from National Highway to village Deedar Khaskheli via Kot Nindioani Panhwar, UC Bhitshah are some of the schemes.

The PHE department has launched a scheme to remove hazardous filthy water accumulated behind village Bakhar Jamali, taluka Saeedabad, introduction of a drainage system in village Sanghar Soomro at the cost of Rs16 million, and introduction of drainage system in village Amin Lakho to be completed at the cost of Rs25 million. The sports department has launched a scheme under which Malakhra Stadium would be built at Dargah Hazrat Ahmed Shah in Lakyari at the cost of Rs20 million.

There are also 12 schemes of small roads in different villages of Hala, Matiari and Saeedabad.

TANDO ALLAH YAR

In Tando Allahyar, 10 different departments have launched 47 schemes of worth Rs991.510 million against which Rs874.981 million have been released while the utilisation is Rs667.179 million.

The agriculture department has one scheme of Rs35 million; cooperative department has one of Rs6 million; education department has five schemes of Rs46.142 million; health department has one of Rs15 million, irrigation has six schemes of Rs235.992 million, local government has four schemes of Rs132.540 million, health sector has one scheme of Rs53.702 million. public health has nine schemes of Rs84.743 million, rural development has three schemes of Rs13.250 million, sports & youth affairs department has one scheme of Rs21.250 million and works department has 15 schemes of Rs347.891 million.

The health department has a scheme under which it plans to upgrade a BHU to RHC at village Mohammad Hassan Dal.

The irrigation department has a number of drainage schemes such as construction of pumping stations of 80 cusecs to control water logging and drain out monsoon water, construction of sub drains, installation of six tube wells at Deh Langhano, taluka Jhando Marri, rehabilitation of Khesano Minor-II, desilting of Landhi-1 Minor and lining of Gharib distributor. The sports department plans to build Synthetic Football Turf Stadium at Tando Allahyar.

The Rural Development Department (RDD) is constructing link roads such as from Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas to Gabol village, a link road from Rehan Rind to Magsi boundary via Chaakar Khan Rind and construction of sewerage system at village Nawabzada Mir Munawar Khan- taluka Jhando Marri.

SUJAWAL/THATTA

The chief minister was informed that in Sujawal district 31 schemes have been launched by different 12 departments. The agriculture department has one of Rs60 million, Zakat has two of Rs4.830 million; education three of Rs22.5 million; health one of Rs150 million, irrigation four of Rs346 million; law department, health, PHE department, rural development, S&GAD, Sports one schemes respectively and works department 14 schemes.

The chief minister urged all the elected representatives to keep inspecting the on-going schemes of and on so that their completion could be made in time. In case of complaints of quality or pace of work the CM Secretariat must be informed for necessary action.