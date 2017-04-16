Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement– Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday vowed to emerge as a strong political force in 2018 general elections in the same manner it had emerged victorious in by-polls for six union council seats in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Thursday’s by-polls, MQM-P’s Danish Ali was elected as the chairman of District Korangi’s UC-20 with 2925 votes; Muhammad Amir won the seat of the chairman of UC-7 by securing 1930 votes while Muhammad Mubin Khan secured 2511 votes to claim the UC-35’s vice-chairman seat in the same district; Aasia Jamshed became the vice-chairman of District East’s UC-4 with 2195 votes; Muhammad Shahid became the ward councilor at District West’s UC-16. Meanwhile, an independent candidate, Allah Rakha, won the seat of a ward councilor in District South’s UC-1. Addressing a press conference at MQM-P’s new makeshift headquarters in Bahadurabad along with opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others, MPA Faisal Sabzwari termed the victory in by-polls a befitting reply to those who believed that the party’s vote bank in the city had fallen apart.

“Despite the ongoing crackdown against the party activists, the confidence reposed in MQM-P by people of these constituencies is evidence of the fact that the party has its roots in the people and is the only representative of the urban population of Sindh,” he said.

MQM MPA said that in the upcoming general elections people would vote for the candidates having kite as their electoral symbol.

He lashed out at the authorities for whisking away MQM activists. He particularly mentioned recent incidents in which party’s town organisers in PIB Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Landhi were forcibly taken away by the law enforcement agencies.

Sabzwari said that the provincial government was protesting for the release of three aides of Pakistan People’s Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari while on the other hand it paid no heed to the cases of scores of MQM workers missing for months.

He demanded that the MQM workers in custody should be released or at least presented in courts so that the thought of being second class citizens could be erased.