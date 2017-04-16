Kandhkot - People in Kandhkot and its surrounding areas came out on to the roads on Saturday to record their protest against prolonged power outages in the city.

It has been noticed that with the advent of summers, people are braving 16 to 18-hour unannounced loadshedding across Kashmore district. The situation is particularly grave in Kandhkot, Tangwani and Ghuspur.

Speaking to the protestors, Imdad Ali, Fakeer Habibullah, Ranu ,Shankar Lal Abdullah and others said such prolonged power breakdowns were a gross injustice with the people. They said their businesses and trade had come to a halt due to loadshedding, causing them loss of millions of rupees.

The speakers requested SEPCO to curtail loadshedding hours by at least avoiding it during school timings, as there were no generators in most of the schools.

Finally, they dispersed peacefully.